Between The Lines – Aug. 6, 2025 – Full Show August 6, 2025Jennifer Lowenstein: Netanyahu Moves to Militarily Re-Occupy Gaza as European Nations Plan to Recognize Palestinian StateRebecca Gordon: Trump Authorizes a New More Dangerous Surveillance StateKimberly Fountain: At Trump's Urging, Judge Vacates Biden Rule Removing Medical Debt from Consumer Credit ScoresBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 6, 2025