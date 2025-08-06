This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 6, 2025

In mid-July, Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian defense ministry in Damacus shook a divided Middle East, as Israeli forces backed the minority Druze community in the southern city of Sweida. The latest fighting in Syria began with kidnappings and attacks between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions in the south of the country.

(“The Dispute Behind the Violence in Syria,” Atlantic, July 18, 2025; “Trump has Leverage with Syria’s Neighbors—Here’s How He Should Use It,” Foreign Policy, July 22, 2025)

During the Western Governors Association meeting in Santa Fe, New Mexico in late June, hundreds of protesters — many from hunting and outdoor recreation groups — gathered to oppose the proposed sale of federally-owned public lands. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee had advocated an expansive sell-off of 3 million acres of public lands in Trump’s big spending bill. Lee’s effort eventually failed, but may lead to public land sales in western states including Utah and Nevada, with support from right-wing groups like the American Enterprise Institute.