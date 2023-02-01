Between The Lines – Feb. 1, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Feb. 1, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here February 1, 2023Robert Socolow: Nuclear War Threat and Climate Crisis Move ‘Doomsday Clock’ 90 Seconds to ‘Midnight’Issa Amro: Rising Israeli-Palestinian Violence Amid the Oppressive Daily Reality of an Occupied PeopleFrancesca Emanuele: Long-Running Race, Class Divide in Peru Provokes Protest and Escalating ViolenceBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 1, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary