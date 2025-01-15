Between The Lines – Jan. 15, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 15, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 15, 2025Kieran King: Israel’s Brutal War Has Inflicted Severe Psychological Trauma on Gaza’s ChildrenJonah Minkoff-Zern: Trump Pardon of J-6 Insurrectionists a Disaster for Democracy, Rule of Law Michael Richardson: Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires, Climate Crisis and the Urgent Drive to Boost Renewable EnergyBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 15, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List: Subscribe to our Weekly Summary