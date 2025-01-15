This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 15, 2025

The downfall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad was a major setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who lost an important Middle East ally and access to key Syrian military bases including a naval port and airport. Moscow’s allies in East and West Africa and in Libya, now wonder if Putin can live up to his commitments to protect friendly governments, and fend off armed insurgencies.

(“The Illusion of Russian Security in Africa,” Foreign Policy, Dec. 31, 2024)

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to launch the largest mass deportation of undocumented immigrants in U.S. history has set off alarm bells in rural states where agricultural industries including dairy and poultry factory farms, and meat packers depend on migrant labor.

(“Trump’s Migrant Deportations Could Threaten States Agricultural Economies,” Stateline, Dec. 10, 2024)

Robert “Bobby” Kinch who led the Utah chapter of the right-wing armed militia group, Oath Keepers USA, is a former Las Vegas Police Department homicide detective who left the force after advocating for a violent “race war” in his social media posts.

(“Key Oath Keepers Leader Revealed as Former Las Vegas Police Detective,” Guardian, Jan. 6, 2025)