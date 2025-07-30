Between The Lines – July 30, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 30, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 30, 2025Sharif Abdel Kouddous: Israel’s Barbarous Gaza Starvation Policy is Killing More Palestinians Every DayMel Goodman: Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ National Defense System is Unachievable, Destabilizing and a Waste of Taxpayer DollarsScarlett de Leon: Activists Demand Los Angeles Public Transit System Do More to Protect City’s Immigrants From ICEBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 30, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary