This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 30, 2025

The Trump Department of Justice is making unprecedented demands for state voter registration lists, inspection of voting machines, and threats to withhold grants and other funds from uncooperative states. These requests for sensitive data on millions of Americans in nine states, has raised concerns among both Democratic and Republican local officials, that the Trump regime is now planning to interfere in the 2026 midterm elections.

A severe shortage of firefighters is hampering the U.S. Forest Service’s ability to fight wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and mountain states including Utah, Nevada and Wyoming. One quarter of all federal firefighting positions, including many senior leadership positions, are now unfilled.