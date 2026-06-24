Between The Lines – June 24, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 24, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 24, 2026David Faris: Donald Trump’s Humiliating Iran War Defeat the Most Significant Since VietnamPastor Doug Pagitt: In Another Attack on Free Speech, Trump DOJ Indicts 15 Minneapolis Anti-ICE ActivistsWanda Bertram: Studies Find Serious Health Impacts on Formerly Incarcerated Older AdultsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 24, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary