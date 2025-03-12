Between The Lines – March 12, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – March 12, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here March 12, 2025Jason Stanley: Trump’s Methodical Assault on Democracy Closely Mirrors Authoritarian Regimes Through HistoryJamal-Harrison Bryant: Target’s Elimination of DEI Programs Provokes 40-Day Nationwide BoycottSushma Raman: Fossil Fuel Company Sues Greenpeace In Effort to Suppress Climate Protests, DissentBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 12, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary