Between The Lines – May 11, 2022 – Full Show

Between The Lines – May 11, 2022 – Full ShowListen to the full show here May 11, 2022George Beebe: US Goal to Degrade Russia’s Military Risks Dangerous Ukraine War EscalationConnecticut State Rep. Matt Blumenthal: Connecticut Becomes 1st State to Pass Comprehensive Abortion Safe Haven LawJohn Nichols: After 1 Million Deaths, Accountability Essential for America’s Coronavirus Criminals and Profiteers Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 11, 2022Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary