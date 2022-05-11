This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 11, 2022

• The European Union is pushing for new regulations on digital platforms that could impact tech giants like Google and Facebook. Policymakers approved the Digital Services Act, which requires more transparency from tech companies on their algorithms, how they target online advertising and enforce special rules to ensure online content respects public health and human rights. Earlier, EU leaders passed the Digital Marketing Act to regulate online competition and prevent tech gatekeepers from abusing their power to squash smaller rivals.

(“Europe to Slap New Regulations on Big Tech, Beating the US to the Punch,” Washington Post, April 23, 2022; “Europe Agrees to Sweeping New Regulations for Tech Platforms,”, CNN, April 23, 2022)

• Big money from Wall Street is pouring into Pennsylvania in advance of the Democratic and Republican primary elections for the state’s open Senate seat on May 17. More than 60 executives at Goldman Sachs have given the maximum allowed to support GOP candidate former Bridgewater hedge fund CEO David McCormick, who has raised the most in Super Pacs funds with support from wealthy financiers like Stephen Schwartzman of the Blackstone Group.

( “John Fetterman vs Every Predatory Financier in America,” American Prospect, April 25, 2022; “Penn.’s GOP Primary Draws Backing from Wall Street’s Biggest Billionaires,” CNBC, April 22, 2022)

• Thirty years ago, South Central Los Angeles erupted in violence after a white jury acquitted four police officers for the brutal beating of Rodney King, an African-American motorist. The verdict in the case led to the worst racial unrest in LA since the Watts riots in the mid-1960s. In the midst of looting, and arson the National Guard and federal troops were deployed. Sixty people died during the rebellion which caused over a billion dollars in damages and left scars in South Los Angeles which would take decades to heal. The uprising was a generational precursor to the civil unrest and outrage over the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd.

(“Rodney King Effect: 30 Years after the Riots, How Far has LA Come,” Christian Science Monitor, April 26, 2022)

