Between The Lines – May 21, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – May 21, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here May 21, 2025Analilia Mejia: Human Cost of Trump-GOP's Extreme Medicaid, SNAP Budget Cuts will be DevastatingRaed Jarrar: Trump Visit to Gulf Monarchies Produced Mixed Policy Outcomes, Enriched President's FamilyLuke Pickrell: Repairing the Constitution's Democracy Deficit Key to Challenging Trump Authoritarian Power GrabBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – May 21, 2025