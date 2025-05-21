This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 21, 2025

South Sudan, with a population of 11 million people gained independence in 2011 with the help of the United States. But two years later, the country was in a bloody civil war fueled by ethnic violence. The two leaders at the center of the conflict, South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir and the nation’s vice president Riek Machar formed a unity government in 2020 with the goal of organizing a future election.

(“South Sudan Conflict Escalates,” Foreign Policy, May 7, 2025; “South Sudan: UN Security Council Must Renew and Enforce Arms Embargo to Protect Civilians,” Amnesty International, May 14, 2025)

There were three quarters of a million unhoused persons in the United States in 2024, up 18 percent from the year before according to The Economist. The high costs and shortage of affordable houses is a major cause, along with cuts in rental assistance which will only intensify under Trump and the Congressional Republican’s proposed budget cuts on domestic spending. 35% of homeless people in the U.S. sleep outdoors rather than in shelters, a higher proportion than in most other wealthy developed nations.