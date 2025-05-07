Between The Lines – May 7, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – May 7, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here May 7, 2025Craig Mokhiber: Israel’s Gaza Food Blockade Triggers Famine, Hospitalizes Thousands of Children for Acute MalnutritionRalph Nader: Ralph Nader: Trump’s 100-Day Attack on Democracy a ‘Fascist Dictatorship’KeShaun Pearson: Memphis Residents Fighting to Shut Down Elon Musk’s Polluting Super-Computer Data CenterBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 7, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary