This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 7, 2025

Soon after the Trump administration froze funding for the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, work stopped on a major Agent Orange cleanup site at the Bien Hoa air base in Vietnam. The toxic herbicide was sprayed across Vietnam during the war that ended 50 years ago. For over 20 years the US government has paid for cleanup of Agent Orange dump sites, and funded health care for Agent Orange victims.

Donald Trump’s nominee to lead US Customs and Border Enforcement, CPB, Rodney Scott, has been accused of orchestrating a “cover-up” of the death of a man detained by border agents while trying to enter the country from Mexico. James Wong, a former deputy assistant commissioner of CBP’s office of internal affairs, wrote to the Senate finance committee, that will consider Scott’s nomination with “concern” about Scott’s handling of the investigation into the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernández Rojas in San Diego. There Hernández was beaten and tased by CBP agents who were preparing to deport him.