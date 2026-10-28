Between The Lines – Oct. 28, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 28, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 28, 2026Jennifer Loewenstein: Trump Threatens to Escalate Iran War as U.S. Heads Into Critical Midterm ElectionShilpa Jindia: Trump Executive Order Criminalizes Dissent, Suppresses Constitutionally Protected Free SpeechRobin Maher: Botched Tennessee Execution, Unequal Justice Fuel Death Penalty OppositionBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 28, 2026Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary