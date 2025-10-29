Between The Lines – Oct. 29, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 29, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 29, 2025Hardy Merriman: Strategies & Tactics Needed to Defy Trump’s Rapidly Advancing Authoritarian AgendaGregg Gonsalves: Researchers, Healthcare Workers Group Organizes Opposition to Trump-RFK Jr.’s Destruction of U.S. Public Health SystemDavid Paul: Venezuelans Prepare for Attack as Trump Deploys U.S. Aircraft Carrier Strike Group to CaribbeanBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 29, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary