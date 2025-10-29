Strategies & Tactics Needed to Defy Trump’s Rapidly Advancing Authoritarian Agenda

HARDY MERRIMAN: So, having looked at backsliding democracies and democracies that have broken down into authoritarianism really now for the last decade, I can say that the pace of decline, erosion and breakdown of the United States has been alarming. Actually, I can’t think of another country that has broken down this quickly except for a country that experienced a coup, for example.

There are some similarities to actually what we experienced, particularly in the early days of the Trump administration and a coup with regards to the way that DOGE immediately move very quickly to seize elements of critical infrastructure. Autocrats have a playbook. It’s very clear that members of this administration have looked at what autocrats have done around the world and are trying to emulate it and speed it up.

The other piece though is that actually those of us who want to uphold democracy and push actually not to go back, but to actually make it better, to push back against authoritarianism and try to move this country in a better direction even than the one we came from, there’s the playbook for that too. It’s less well known, but we can learn a ton from both research as well as what other people have done around the world.

But the rate of decline has been shocking. There are scholars who now argue that we have crossed the line from being a democratic country into functionally a more authoritarian country. We would not be the worst authoritarian government in the world by stretch, but that actually we are beginning to resemble more of an authoritarian regime than a democratic regime. And I would have to agree with that. At this point, institutions are compromised. They are still very worth investing in. We need to support elections. We need to invest heavily in lawsuits, elections and all the institutional mechanisms that have worked in democracy. But that by itself, probably that won’t be enough—that we’re also going to have to organize a broader pro-democracy movement to push back as well, which is something we haven’t had to do in this country in decades.

But it is something that very likely needs to happen now in order to stop the continued breakdown of the United States government. I cannot underscore enough how remarkable the achievement of 7 million people is. And those numbers still have to be verified, but it’s looking quite likely this was the largest protest in U.S. history. And if in fact it was 7 million people, by my calculations, about 2.1 percent of the U.S. population, that is absolutely massive when we compare it even with international examples, it’s absolutely huge percentage to get in a protest.

The media cycle and the news cycle moves so quickly. It seems like now that was something that happened a week or two ago. That was something that seems old. It is actually something that we should dwell on. It is something we should continue to focus on because it is so unprecedented and so remarkable.