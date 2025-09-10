Between The Lines – Sept. 10, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 10, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 10, 2025Brett Edkins: New Guardrails Must Be Enacted to Defend Democracy Against a Future Trump-like DictatorshipHilda Bonilla: Trump’s Cruel & Traumatizing Attempt to Deport Guatemalan Children Temporarily Blocked by Federal JudgeMelvin Goodman: Trump’s Erratic and Destructive Foreign Policy Alienates Adversaries and Allies AlikeBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 10, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary