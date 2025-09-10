This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 10, 2025

Talks on a global plastic pollution treaty collapsed in mid-August as oil-producing nations blocked the ratification of a strong treaty. The binding treaty would have put limits on plastic production and restricted the use of harmful chemicals. The fossil fuel industry opposed the limits on plastics which are made from petrochemicals.

The Russian-backed mercenary Wagner Group is floundering in West Africa two years after its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed in a suspicious plane crash after leading a brief revolt against the Kremlin. The Russian force has backed Mali’s government, which took control after a 2021 coup, against an Islamist insurgency. But The Economist reports Wagner’s brutal tactics, racism and defiance of government commands, has angered many in Mali’s army.

The Trump administration is escalating its attack on activists protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Federal prosecutors in Spokane, Washington filed a conspiracy charge against US Afghan war veteran Bajun Mavalwalla, who participated in a June protest to block an ICE transport of two Venezuelan immigrants who were in the U.S. legally, petitioning for asylum when they were detained.

