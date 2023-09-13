Between The Lines – Sept. 13, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 13, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 13, 2023Norman Solomon: 22 Years After 9/11, It’s Time to Reassess the U.S. War on TerrorPeter Kalmus: Scientist Believes Climate Activists are Doing the Most Important Work on Planet Earth Right NowPaul Glaze: RICO Indictment of 61 ‘Stop Cop City’ Activists Criminalizes Dissent, Sets Dangerous PrecedentBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 13, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary