Between The Lines – Sept. 27, 2023 – Full Show September 27, 2023Steven Hassan: Cult Expert Concerned a Trump 2024 Defeat Will Again Incite Supporters to ViolenceBetty Moose: Climate Activists Target Government Officials Unwilling to Use Their Power to Address the Climate CrisisRichard D. Wolff: BRICS Nations' Rise: Shaping a New Global Economy the U.S. and Allies No Longer DominateBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 27, 2023