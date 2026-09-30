Between The Lines – Sept. 30, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 30, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 30, 2026Victor Pickard: White House Bans Three Media Outlets, Trump’s Latest Attack on the Constitution’s 1st Amendment Dr. Bandy Lee: Trump’s Mental Instability and Unilateral Presidential Powers Risk Global Catastrophe Thomas Drake: Trump NSA Restructuring Plan is a Poor Substitute for Meaningful ReformBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 30, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary