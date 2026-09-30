This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 30, 2026

Rightwing Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, who was sworn into office in early August, is promising a military crackdown against drug gangs and armed rebels groups, while constructing mega-prisons to bring peace to the long embattled South American nation. Espriella succeeded Colombia’s leftist president Gustavo Petro who had pledged to negotiate with a range of armed groups as part of his “Total Peace” strategy, which failed to live up to its promise.

(“Colombia’s Road to Peace Runs Through the Countryside,” Foreign Policy, Aug. 6, 2026)

Chicago has more lead water service lines than any other U.S. city — more than 400,000 — but is paying dramatically more than other cities to replace them. Water flowing through lead pipes can expose residents to a toxic metal that can permanently damage children’s developing brains and nervous systems. According to an investigation by the Grist, WBEZ and Inside Climate News, Chicago estimates an average cost of about $31,000 per line, more than six times the EPA’s national estimate – and far above costs reported by most other major U.S. cities. At that price, replacing all of Chicago’s lead pipes could cost more than $12 billion.

(“Why Is It So Expensive to Replace Lead Pipes in Chicago,” Inside Climate News and Grist, June 30, 2026)

A public park built on the site of the New York City’s original Yankee Stadium in the South Bronx has fallen into serious disrepair. Residents report: weeds, trash and athletic fields that are increasingly difficult to use. Macombs Dam Park and its Heritage Field complex were created after demolition of the old Yankee stadium began in 2009.

(“Where Yankee Stadium Once Stood, A Park and Promises Have Fallen Apart,” Athletic, Aug. 18, 2026)