Biden Must Lead Effort to Vaccinate the Global South. No One is Safe Until Everyone is Safe.

The coronavirus pandemic reached a grim milestone when on Nov. 1, the total of COVID-related deaths around the world reached 5 million. The U.S. has the highest number of COVID fatalities at nearly 750,000, followed by large death tolls in Brazil and India.

While the U.S. and other wealthy nations have a surplus of vaccine, a high rate of vaccination – and many now administering a third booster shot, the majority of poor nations around the globe are unable to access enough vaccine to protect their people. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates there is a shortfall of 500 million doses in the global South, while 240 million doses are unused in the West. The number of surplus doses is projected to reach 600 million by the end of the year.

The alarming disparity in vaccine distribution, or “vaccine apartheid” as some have labeled it, has motivated some U.S. activists to engage in direct action to pressure the Biden administration to do more to get vaccines to nations in the global South. The group Justice is Global recently held an all-night vigil at the home of President Biden Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients, urging him to do everything possible to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus pandemic. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Ben Levenson, deputy director of Justice is Global, who talks about what the U.S. can do along with other nations, to send vaccines where they’re desperately needed.

For more information visit Justice Is Global at justiceisglobal.org.