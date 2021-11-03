The Role of the Military in the Global Climate Crisis Goes Largely Unaddressed  

At COP 26, the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where almost all the countries in the world are now gathered to address the climate crisis – the stakes couldn’t be higher. While government officials and industry leaders are inside the meetings, frontline climate activists – those dealing with disruptions to their lives due to the mining, transport, combustion and disposal of fossil fuels – are raising their voices outside, demanding to be heard.

The U.S.-based activist group Code Pink, Women for Peace, founded in 2002 in response to the Bush administration’s post-9-11 color-coded threat levels and its then planned invasion of Iraq, will be there in Glasgow. Women-led Code Pink is an organization that works to end war and shift funding away from military spending toward funding basic human needs.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with the group’s co-founder, Jodie Evans, shortly before she departed from the U.S. to Glasgow. Here she talks about how the world’s military contributes to the accelerating climate crisis, and her expectations for what can be accomplished at the Glasgow UN Climate Summit.

For more information, visit Code Pink Women for Peace at codepink.org.