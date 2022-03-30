Campaign Pushes Back Against Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Rubber Stamp of Fossil Fuel Projects

“The world’s climate scientists continue to issue dire reports about the climate catastrophe awaiting the world if we don’t take immediate and far-reaching action to cut carbon emissions 50% by 2030 — and move to net-zero by 2050. But now the war in Ukraine is pushing governments in the opposite direction – ramping up production of coal, oil and especially liquefied so-called natural gas, or LNG, to replace the fuels that Russia currently sells to Europe.

Producing LNG is itself an incredibly energy-intensive process, requiring the gas to be converted to a liquid and transported to where it will be converted back to gas. The war in Ukraine is greatly increasing climate emissions from the tanks and planes on both sides that are locked in battle.

Ted Glick is co-founder of the group Beyond Extreme Energy, a group that’s focused for the past 8 years on pushing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, (or FERC) to stop rubber stamping approval for all fossil fuel projects that come before it and switch to promoting renewable energy. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus, a member of BXE, spoke with Glick about some recent actions taken by FERC, both positive and negative, and how listeners can get involved in the campaign to stop FERC’s approval of fossil fuel projects.

For more information visit Beyond Extreme Energy at beyondextremeenergy.org and watch FERC Doesn’t Work Video at youtu.be/5UexITOF1ds.