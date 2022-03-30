U.S. Weapons Feed Yemen War & Humanitarian Crisis

As the world’s attention is focused on the brutal war in Ukraine that followed Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, another conflict and humanitarian crisis is being largely ignored by global media outlets. The war in Yemen, the world’s poorest nation, is now entering its eighth year of conflict. Between indiscriminate bombing by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, more than 200,000 Yemenis have lost their lives due to a blockade of food, fuel and medicine amid rampant disease. With at least 17.4 million people – more than half of the country’s population – now facing famine, the UN estimated last fall that the Yemen death toll could rise to 377,000 people.

Often viewed as a proxy fight between Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iran, the oil-rich monarchies intervened in Yemen after Houthi rebels, seen as protectors of the Shia Muslim minority, seized control of large portions of Yemen in September 2014, including the capital city, Sanaa. When elected, President Biden said he would work to end the war in Yemen, but he continues to sell arms to the Saudis and UAE used in the war.

The sanctions imposed on Russia after its Ukraine invasion have dramatically increased the price of food and fuel, making the situation in Yemen more dire. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kathy Kelly, a lifelong nonviolence activist and co-founder of Voices for Creative Nonviolence. Here, she discusses the crisis in Yemen, and members of Congress working to end U.S. involvement in the war.