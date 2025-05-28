Campaign Targets Insurance Companies to End Their Underwriting and Investments in Fossil Fuels

So actually, we just had a really great victory in the fact that Chubb Insurance, who was named one of the major insurers on a number of liquified natural gas export project in southwest Louisiana, that they were named as an insurer and they just pulled out due to health concerns.

And so we’re seeing these major insurers see the risks of these LNG terminals or these coal plants or the tar sands pipelines and they’re horrible for the community health. They’re horrible for the environment. There’s these massive communities that are being infected by air pollution and groundwater pollution and all of that kind of stuff. And so I think there are insurers that are starting to see that this is not worth the risk both financially and morally.

And so, Chubb Insurance just pulled out of this LNG project. And so now we’re looking to Connecticut-based insurers like The Hartford, who has been named as a LNG terminal insurer in the South Gulf to follow their lead and see that there are a number of insurers both here in America and also a number of European insurers are far beyond where American insurers are in the fact that they have started divesting and started putting their investments more in solar and wind rather than fossil fuel projects.

These kinds of things can sometimes feel very abstract in terms of fossil fuels and property and casualty insurance and underwriting policies and investments. And it doesn’t really tell you the real harm that this is doing to communities. And so having the folks like R Zane who came up to The Hartford to try and speak with the executives about the damage that these LNG terminals are doing to her community is just incredibly more powerful than just saying, “Divest from fossil fuels.”

And so you can really see just the damage and the harm and the fear in these communities for the future of their children and their grandchildren, and whether or not they’re going to have really bad asthma or they’re going to have toxic drinking water, or they have to be worried about an explosion or the workers that work in these LNG terminals. There are a number of safety concerns around these type of plants that just do real harm to the community.

And so having the frontline communities at these type of rallies or having their voices heard, I think is one of the most powerful things that we can do. And so I would love to continue to amplify those stories of folks who are really hitting home with this type of issue.