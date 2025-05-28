This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 28, 2025

Prominent human rights lawyer Ruth Lopez, a fierce critic of El Salvador’s rightwing president Nayib Bukele, was arrested by Salvadoran police on May 18th. Lopez had represented families of Venezuelan immigrants imprisoned in El Salvador after being deported from the U.S. by the Trump regime.

(“Lawyer for Venezuelans Deported to El Salvador Arrested,” Guardian, May 19, 2025; “Prominent Anti-Corruption Lawyer is Arrested in El Salvador,” New York Times, May 19, 2025)

Peruvian courts issued a historic ruling in March 2024, granting legal personhood to the Marañon River in the Amazon basin. It was a major win for indigenous groups who rely on the river for food and drinking water, but endured 40 years of toxic oil spills from the state oil company, Petroperú. Courts ordered the oil company to take action to prevent future oil spills into the river basin.