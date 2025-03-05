Confronting the Democratic Party’s Weak Opposition to Trump Coup

Since Donald Trump was sworn in as president for his second term on Jan. 20, the twice impeached, convicted felon — along with billionaire Elon Musk — have unconstitutionally attempted to eliminate entire federal agencies, fire hundreds of thousands of government workers, frozen the funding for life saving programs here in the U.S. and abroad. They have also launched a witch hunt to fire and defund any individual or institution that worked to combat racial, gender and other discrimination or promoted diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

After pardoning all 1,500 of his insurrectionist supporters that were convicted of crimes, including vicious attacks on police officers on Jan. 6 2021, Trump and the Republican Party are now attempting to cut $880 billion mostly from Medicaid that provides healthcare to more than 90 million Americans, in order to pay for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts primarily benefiting the rich and profitable corporations.

In a recent commentary titled, “Democrats Irritated by Voters Who Elected Them Need an Attitude Adjustment,” Norman Solomon, co-founder of the activist group RootsAction.org, maintains that too many Democratic party elected officials haven’t adequately responded to the serious threat to democracy posed by the Trump-Musk administrative coup. Here Solomon advocates that Democrats who have failed to put up a fight against Trump and the GOP, normalizing the president’s authoritarian power grab should face primary challenges from grassroots progressive candidates.

For more information, visit Norman Solomon’s website at normansolomon.com org Roots Action at rootsaction.org.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Norman Solomon (26:36) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.