Nearly 2 Dozen U.S. Cities Sue Trump Regime for Threat to Withhold Funding from Sanctuary Cities

On Feb. 7, New Haven, Connecticut, joined San Francisco and Santa Clara County, California, in suing the Trump Administration after it issued an executive order on Day One that instructed the Department of Justice to pause and possibly rescind billions of dollars in federal funding for cities that have protections in place for undocumented immigrants. There are now 21 jurisdictions that have joined the lawsuit.

New Haven is no stranger to taking the lead on immigration issues. In 2007, the coastal New England city became the first jurisdiction in the country to issue a municipal ID card to residents regardless of immigration status.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, who issued a “Welcoming City” executive order upon taking office in January 2020. That order expanded an earlier directive to police and to all city employees. The executive order barred city workers from inquiring about any resident’s immigration status in their interactions, unless required by law. That meant that, while employees could not interfere with federal immigration officials, they also were not permitted to assist them in identifying or arresting undocumented immigrants. Here Elicker explains that the lawsuit relies mostly on the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states, any powers not explicitly given to the federal government by the Constitution belong to the individual states or to the people.

