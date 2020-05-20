Congressional Action Urged Now to Ensure Mail-In-Ballots are Safe Pandemic Option for 2020 Election

With the continuing health hazards posed by the coronavirus pandemic, voters across America will face a unique set of challenges in this November’s presidential and congressional election. Without alternatives to waiting in long lines to cast an in-person ballot, it’s likely that millions of worried voters will sit out the election.

Efforts are now underway to ensure that all Americans have a safe and secure option to participate in this year’s election, that many believe may well be the most important in modern American history. One such option is undertaking a major expansion of the use of mail-in, absentee ballots. However, President Trump and other Republicans have attacked mail-in voting as ripe for fraud, without providing evidence to back up that charge.

Trump admitted the real reason for his opposition to mail-in voting, when he said on March 30, if the level of voter participation was expanded, “You’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

When Wisconsin’s Republican legislature and the GOP-dominated state Supreme Court forced voters to go to the polls during the state’s April 7 primary election at the height of the pandemic, activists groups across the U.S. redoubled their effort to demand vote-by-mail and other safe options. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sylvia Albert, director of the voting & elections program with Common Cause. Here, she discusses the need to permit mail-in ballots in all 50 states, and the $4 billion in funding required, found in the HEROES ACT legislation recently passed by the House.

For more information visit Common Cause at CommonCause.org.