Congressional Action Urged Now to Ensure Mail-In-Ballots are Safe Pandemic Option for 2020 Election

Interview with Sylvia Albert, director of the voting and elections program with Common Cause, conducted by Scott Harris

With the continuing health hazards posed by the coronavirus pandemic, voters across America will face a unique set of challenges in this November’s presidential and congressional election. Without alternatives to waiting in long lines to cast an in-person ballot, it’s likely that millions of worried voters will sit out the election.

Efforts are now underway to ensure that all Americans have a safe and secure option to participate in this year’s election, that many believe may well be the most important in modern American history. One such option is undertaking a major expansion of the use of mail-in, absentee ballots. However, President Trump and other Republicans have attacked mail-in voting as ripe for fraud, without providing evidence to back up that charge.

Trump admitted the real reason for his opposition to mail-in voting, when he said on March 30, if the level of voter participation was expanded, “You’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

When Wisconsin’s Republican legislature and the GOP-dominated state Supreme Court forced voters to go to the polls during the state’s April 7 primary election at the height of the pandemic, activists groups across the U.S. redoubled their effort to demand vote-by-mail and other safe options. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sylvia Albert, director of the voting & elections program with Common Cause. Here, she discusses the need to permit mail-in ballots in all 50 states, and the $4 billion in funding required, found in the HEROES ACT legislation recently passed by the House.

For more information visit Common Cause at CommonCause.org.

