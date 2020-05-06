Interview with Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, conducted by Scott Harris

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a dual crisis: The rapidly spreading disease that has thus far infected more than 3.5 million people and killed over 250,000 worldwide – and at the same time wrought economic devastation, exacerbating inequality in virtually every nation across the globe.

In the United States, suffering with the most COVID-19 cases of any nation, there’s a huge disparity in who is hurt most by record unemployment, not seen since the worst days of the Great Depression of the 1930s. What’s worse is that over the last four decades, the U.S. has seen a dramatic rise in income inequality. According to the World Bank, America is now the second most unequal nation among developed economies, behind China.

In a new report titled, “Billionaire Bonanza 2020: Wealth Windfalls, Tumbling Taxes, and Pandemic Profiteers,” the Institute for Policy Studies finds that the wealth of billionaires has grown astoundingly over the last few decades — and for some quite dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, even as their tax obligations have plummeted. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, and co-author of the report, who summarizes its findings and recommendations to prevent the pandemic from further concentrating wealth and power.

