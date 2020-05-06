On May Day, Workers Demand Safe Workplaces and Fair Wages

International Workers Day, May 1, honors past and present labor rights struggles around the world. May Day originated in the U.S., commemorating the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago, where workers undertook a strike demanding an eight-hour workday. A violent confrontation between police and labor protesters followed on May 4, which became an international symbol of the struggle for workers’ rights.

This May Day, workers faced unprecedented challenges, with tens of millions laid off – while many others were compelled to work in essential industries under health-adverse conditions. Across the U.S., employees working for public transit systems, online retailers, grocery stores and package delivery services undertook creative protests honoring social distancing on May Day to demand adequate personal protective equipment and fair wages for the hazards they face.

Frontline healthcare workers, including hospital nurses and elderly home care staff also took to the streets, some silently confronting heavily armed pro-Trump anti-lockdown demonstrators. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jaisal Noor, host, producer and reporter with The Real News Network. Here, he assesses the success of the May Day strikes, and how workers across the U.S. are mobilizing to challenge America’s broken political and economic systems that have been exposed in the current coronavirus crisis.

For more information, visit the Real News Network at therealnews.com and Jaisal Noor’s RNN Reports at therealnews.com/bios/jaisal-noor.