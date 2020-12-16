Between The Lines – Dec. 16, 2020 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 16, 2020Marjorie Cohn: Trump-GOP Election Coup Attempt: Republican Party has Morphed into a Threat to Democracy Michelle Mahon: Major Challenges Ahead for the Equitable Distribution of Coronavirus Vaccine The Rev. Nathan Empsall: Faithful America Confronts Religious Bigotry and Christian Teachings that Serve a Hateful Political AgendaBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 16, 2020Listen to the full show hereOur thanks to Patreon.com sustainers Sarah Forman and Anna Manzo Subscribe to our Weekly Summary