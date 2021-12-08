Supreme Court Appears Ready to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Women’s Right to Abortion    

On Dec. 1, Supreme Court heard the arguments for the abortions rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. At issue was the state of Mississippi’s law making abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before the 24 weeks that is the standard of viability, which has been in effect since Roe v Wade was decided in 1973. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the only health center providing abortions in Mississippi.

The Center for Reproductive Rights and U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar represented the clinic. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is considered the most consequential reproductive rights case since the Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling in 1992, which upheld Roe v Wade. The current case generated a flood of amicus, or friend of the court briefs, including from the American Bar Association, the American Medical Association and leading economists and social scientists that supported the constitutionality of Roe v Wade and described the harms that would result if it should be overturned.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Jenny Ma, senior attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, who was part of the litigation team representing Jackson Women’s Health Organization in arguments before the Supreme Court.

For more information, visit the Center For Reproductive Rights at reproductiverights.org.