Between The Lines – Dec. 15, 2021 – Full Show December 15, 2021David Gibbs: NATO Expansion Key to Understanding Threat of War on Russia-Ukraine BorderKevin Gosztola: Jeopardizing Press Freedom, UK Court OKs WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Extradition to US Kinari Webb: Project Connects Human Health & Environment to Protect Indonesia's RainforestBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 15, 2021