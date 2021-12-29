Between The Lines – Dec. 29, 2021 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 29, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 29, 2021Scott Desnoyers: Struck by Unjust Personal Tragedy, Activist Responds to Manchin’s Attempt to Kill Build Back Better’ BillAdele Shraiman: New Report Finds U.S. Financial Sector the 5th Biggest Emitter of CO2 in the WorldAndrew Perez: Investigation Reveals How Dark Money Bought a Supreme Court SeatBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 29, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary