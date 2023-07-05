Extremist Supreme Court Overturns Affirmative Action, Ignoring Decades of Precedent and Systemic US Racism

In just over one year, the U.S. Supreme Court — reshaped by three justices nominated by President Donald Trump — has ignored decades of precedents and removed federal protection for abortion rights, weakened environmental regulations and struck down gun safety laws. In just the past week, the right-wing extremist super majority ruled that a Colorado nondiscrimination law that made it illegal for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ customers was unconstitutional, blocked President Biden’s plan for student debt relief and effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions.

In their affirmative action decision, the six right-wing justices insisted their ruling was a step toward a more colorblind society, where students will be measured by their accomplishments, not their race. In her scathing dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, condemned the majority view saying “With let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life.”

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Risa Lieberwitz, general counsel with the American Association of University Professors and professor of labor and employment law at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. Here she assesses the flawed rationale the high court cited to end affirmative action and how colleges and universities across the country can respond to honor their commitment to racial diversity.