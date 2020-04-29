As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, the United States has more than 1 million cases of COVID-19, the nation with the most infections, one-third of the confirmed cases in the world today. Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. has now passed 57,000, although the actual number of those who died after contracting the disease is estimated to be much higher due to the lack of widespread testing.

To address the pandemic and the parallel economic crisis, the House approved a nearly $500 billion coronavirus rescue package on April 23 that the Senate allocates $321 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, the small business rescue fund that ran out of money last week. The funding bill, which took two weeks to negotiate between the Democratic-controlled House and the GOP majority Senate, also provides $60 billion in economic disaster loans for small businesses, $75 billion in emergency relief for hospitals and $25 billion to increase coronavirus testing. The measure, approved 388 to 5 in the House, is the fourth coronavirus emergency funding bill to have passed Congress in less than two months, totaling $2.7 trillion in federal funds to fight the pandemic.

The only Democrat to vote against the April 23 rescue package was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, who maintains that the legislation failed to provide rent and mortgage relief, funding for hemorrhaging state and local governments, hazard pay for frontline workers or health insurance for those who’ve lost their employer-sponsored health insurance coverage. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with David Sirota, a political commentator, columnist and author, who served as a senior advisor and speechwriter on the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. Here, he criticizes the Democratic congressional leadership for being unwilling to fight for the aid urgently needed by the working families they purport to represent.

For more information, visit David Sirota’s website at davidsirota.com.