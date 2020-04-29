Hate groups have been hoping to use the coronavirus pandemic for recruitment. In late March, a man suspected of planning to bomb a hospital treating coronavirus patients in Missouri died after a shootout with the FBI. The man, who had been under surveillance for several months for his potentially violent racist and extremist religious views, allegedly considered a range of targets before settling on the hospital because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, far-right extremists believe the intense uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 will aid their ability to recruit new members. A faction of the white nationalist and neo-Nazi movement, referring to themselves as “accelerationists,” believes that through acts of violence they will accelerate the system’s downfall that will allow them to build an ethnonationalist society in its place.

Anti-lockdown protests that have been organized in state capitals across the U.S. have attracted activists from an array of conservative, anti-government, anti-science and white supremacist hate groups — some brandishing semi-automatic weapons and hoisting Confederate and Nazi flags. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kevin Grisham, assistant director of research and associate professor of Global Studies at the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. Here, he discusses the ways in which extremist and white supremacist groups have exploited the coronavirus crisis to spread their message of hate, and how federal officials have responded.

For more information, visit the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino at csusb.edu/hate- and-extremism-center.