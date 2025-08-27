Effort Underway to Build Bridges Between Diverse Immigrant Communities Facing Trump Mass Deportation

Most of the immigrants being deported from the U.S. by the Trump regime today are Latine, from Mexico or Central America. But many immigrants from other nations live in the U.S., and their stories are not often heard.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Tabitha Sookdeo, executive director of CT Students for a Dream, which works mostly with young immigrants. Sookdeo herself is West Indian and she recently convened a meeting in Hamden, Connecticut, to bring together black immigrants from various countries to discuss their experiences and how they might increase collaboration with others at risk of abduction and deportation by ICE agents under Trump’s oppressive policies.

In Connecticut, for example, Jamaicans are on the list of top 10 nations whose citizens are targeted for deportation. Here, Sookdeo talks about the differing experiences of African Americans and other members of the African diaspora, whose lives were shaped in distinct ways by European colonizers from England, France and the Netherlands.

TABITHA SOOKDEO: I’m originally from Guyana in South America and I grew up on the island of St. Martin. And as I have been in the organizing field — especially in the immigrant organizing field — there is a lot of comfort in organizing, especially with immigrant rights in Spanish-speaking communities, and really not as much within West Indian communities because of course there are black folks who are Latino, for instance. But then also you have this other subsection of folks from the Caribbean and folks from South America who might be English speaking, they might be French speaking, they might be Dutch speaking and they don’t necessarily have access to the same types of resources — one or two. There might not be as much of an intentional way of doing outreach in the community. And so it was something that was really important to me because of my own personal background and from things that I’ve seen on the ground as well. MELINDA TUHUS: I mean, are you in touch with a lot of immigrants who fit that description who are not Spanish speaking?

TABITHA SOOKDEO: Black immigrants? Absolutely. Absolutely. There are also lots of Congolese and Sudanese and Jamaicans and Trinidadians and Guyanas folk here in the United States, especially here in Connecticut. And so we did have a great turnout and folks did show up. A lot of our conversation had to do with the differences between African-American and black immigrant communities and how can we sort of reconcile some of those differences and to just really have an honest conversation about it. Because as we know, as we see on the ground, there are folks who are undocumented, but every day the statuses continue to dwindle and that undocumented community in the state is getting larger and larger and larger and capturing more and more people. So we have to have these conversations. And it’s also about equity and making sure that folks have what they need. We know that black immigrants are disproportionately arrested by police, but also we see similar trends with immigration enforcement, too.

MELINDA TUHUS: What trend exactly are you seeing there?

TABITHA SOOKDEO: Folks being actually detained, right? Because throughout the nation you see increased interaction with police, right? If you’re black, period, whether if you’re an immigrant, whether if you’re here from the United States and there is a prison-to-deportation pipeline that also exists here in this country in Connecticut, we do have the Trust Act, right? That prevents a certain level of interaction with the police. But at the end of the day, we still see these trends. Within my culture, I think within West Indian culture particularly, there is this cultural sentiment that you keep your business at home, don’t speak about it, don’t talk about your status, don’t talk about the issues that you’re going through and that really flies in the face of organizing when you are leaning upon your direct experiences. And so I think a lot of it, too, it’s a cultural shift, too. MELINDA TUHUS: Do you see the same issues around the country, not just in Connecticut?



TABITHA SOOKDEO: I think it’s throughout the United States, I would say. There is an incredible organization that’s called Undocu-Block, and so they focus on the issues of black undocumented immigrants, and they do a great job. They’re in D.C. but they have chapters across the nation. And then there is another organization that’s called BAJI that stands for the Black Alliance for Just Immigration. And so they do a lot of work around racial justice as it intersects with immigration. But besides these two organizations, there a not that many large orgs that focus on these issues, but the issues persist. They persist throughout the nation.



MELINDA TUHUS: You had mentioned earlier that it was important to have a conversation between black immigrants and African-Americans, people who were born here because there were some differences. Can you say more about that?



TABITHA SOOKDEO: When we talk about race, it’s a huge topic. And so, whenever we are talking about race within America, there is a difference in the ways that anti-black racism shows itself. And so anti-black racism as a global concept I think is quite understood. But in America, there’s this specific white-black duality that is quite different than the rest of the world — I think also compared to the Caribbean and to South America — and by that I mean there are more nuances perhaps that we talk about in the Caribbean. At times, we can “other each other,” whether if it’s the African community to the Caribbean black community or it’s a black Caribbean community to the African-American community. And so it’s really just a larger conversation to be had that is incredibly nuanced and that we don’t really have a lot of space to do so. And so we partnered with the African-American Society and so much of this work is doing that and to delve into those issues.

For more information, visit CT Students for a Dream at ct4adream.org.

