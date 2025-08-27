HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Cuts Federal mRNA Vaccine Research Funding, Endangering Public Health

Well, I hate to be overly dramatic, but I don’t think it’s any exaggeration to say that there are a huge number of infections in the world and most of them don’t have vaccines and nobody’s trying to develop a vaccine because they’re not that serious. We can get them, they’re self-limited and we get over it.

The vaccines that have been developed are for really terrible diseases. They’re diseases that can kill you. They’re diseases that can be permanently disabling or cause severe lifelong complications. And so when we’re talking about using this technology, we’re talking about using it for some of the most serious disease threats that the world has. Not just COVID, but looking at things like AIDS or things like hemorrhagic fever viruses or other sorts of pathogens we haven’t even thought about that we may encounter.

Influenza has been a recurring challenge because like COVID, it mutates frequently and every year people probably wonder, why do I have to get a new flu shot? It’s because the flu virus comes back in a different form every year, and so we’re trying to develop better technologies that can develop robust responses that are more conserved against various flu strains so that maybe we don’t have to take the flu vaccine so often.

mRNA technology could allow us to make the vaccine later, so we could wait to see a better idea about what this flu season was going to be comprised of in terms of those strains. And what if we get something like an avian type flu that ends up being transmissible from person to person? We don’t have immunity to that and so it could be a disaster, but the mRNA technology could allow us to make a really rapid response to avian flu or other flu strains.

Abandoning this technology is also going to hurt us in terms of our place in the world. When the COVID vaccine was developed or when other breakthroughs have happened, the U.S. has often been in the lead. And so Americans are among the first to get access to these new vaccines. During COVID, COVID started in China and China was investigating it very carefully, but they developed a different kind of vaccine — a whole virus, an activated vaccine and that vaccine technology ended up being not as effective.

And when they wanted to get mRNA vaccines, it was only much later that they were able to get access to it. So we’re going to put our country into that position where we’re no longer the ones driving the technology, and were going to be at the back of the queue trying to get these things that everybody wants. It’s really hard to comprehend why we would take this huge advantage that we’ve had as a scientific community and how important it’s been — not just for the health of Americans, but for the economy of the country — and tear that apart the way the Trump administration is doing right now with the war on universities and on the NIH and research grants and so on. It’s really unfathomable. I can’t understand any good reason for it.