In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and coast to coast protests and civil unrest in response to the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, President Trump has ignited a new fight, posing a threat to freedom of speech.

When Trump’s May 26 tweets falsely labeled mail-in ballots as “fraudulent” and predicted that “mailboxes will be robbed,” among other things, Twitter flagged the tweets with a note to “get the facts about mail-in ballots,” a link that led to fact checks and news stories by media organizations. Three days later, the president tweeted on the protests and social unrest in Minneapolis using the phrase, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” which repeated a threat made against black neighborhoods by Miami’s police chief in 1967 during the civil rights era. In response, Twitter flagged the tweet for violating the platform’s rules against posts “glorifying violence.”

Angered, the president issued an executive order attempting to punish Twitter and other social media companies, by changing the interpretation of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that currently protects online platforms from liability for content they host that is posted by others. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jessica González, co-CEO of the media democracy group Free Press, who assesses the danger posed by Trump’s executive order to free speech and an open Internet.

For more information on Free Press, visit FreePress.net.