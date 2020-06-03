The Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African American man set off a nationwide wave of mostly peaceful protests that in some cities devolved into property destruction, arson and looting. Although the officer who had his knee on Floyd’s neck has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, the other three other officers involved were fired but not immediately charged in the case.

The protests that erupted in more than 100 U.S. cities were triggered by the murder of George Floyd. But the ugly, unchecked pattern of police violence committed against people of color across the country both provoked and sustained the militant uprising. The mostly young, racially diverse protesters boldly challenged police at times, who, as seen in viral videos, often responded with indiscriminate physical assaults, the use of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. Media camera crews and journalists were often police targets.

President Trump’s inflammatory tweets and statements seemed designed to further divide the nation. On June 1, as police attacked peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Park across from the White House, Trump declared himself the “president of law and order” in the Rose Garden speech and said he would mobilize all federal civilian and military forces needed to end the violent protests. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Rev. Graylan Hagler, senior pastor of Plymouth United Church of Christ in Washington, D.C., who talks about the protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd and the need to address America’s structural and institutional racism that has stoked the unrest.