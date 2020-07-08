Gilead Called Out for Price Gouging Coronavirus Drug Remdesivir 

As the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. spins out of control, with some 3 million confirmed cases and more than 130,000 deaths, the absence of federal coordination and lax guidelines in many states, have produced the largest numbers of infections and fatalities in the entire world.

While the world awaits the development of an effective vaccine that has the potential end the health crisis, the next best thing is identifying therapeutic drugs that can effectively treat patients suffering with the COVID-19 virus. Studies have shown that remdesivir, a drug produced by Gilead Sciences, helps reduce the recovery period in patients with the coronavirus. One of the first to show effectiveness against COVID-19, remdesivir was given emergency use authorization by many countries, including the U.S., and is presently being administered to patients.

On June 29, Gilead announced that patients receiving remdesivir for a typical course of treatment, would be charged $3,120 for individuals with private health insurance, and $2,340 for those covered by government programs like Medicaid. Public Citizen notes that the drug was developed with at least $70.5 million in public funding, and is being priced 10 times higher than the cost-effective benchmark price of $310. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen’s Global Access to Medicines Program. Here he explains why pharmaceutical companies like Gilead should be prohibited from price gouging the public on essential drugs, especially during a global health crisis.

For more information visit Public Citizen at citizen.org.