U.S. Fossil Fuel Pipeline Opponents Win Three Major Victories

The first week of July brought three major victories to fossil fuel pipeline opponents around the U.S. On July 5th, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy, companies that had partnered to build the $8 billion, 600-mile long Atlantic Coast pipeline through West Virginia, Virginia and the Carolinas – threw in the towel after the project went billions over budget and years over its original timeline, due to the dogged opposition of people all along the route.

The next day U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg, ruled that Energy Transfer Partners, the owner of the Dakota Access pipeline had to drain the pipeline of heavy crude oil from western North Dakota, until a thorough Environmental Impact Statement is completed, which will take at least one year. The Dakota Access pipeline had generated global opposition and a stand-off with thousands of indigenous-led opponents in 2016.

Also on July 6th, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal judge’s rejection of a crucial permit for the Keystone XL pipeline – which would bring polluting and climate-destroying tar sands oil across the Canadian border to meet an existing pipeline in the Midwest. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Lorne Stockman, Senior Research Analyst with Oil Change International, about these years-long fights, and what might be a turning of the tide. Here he begins by addressing the now defunct Atlantic Coast pipeline.

For more information visit the Oil Change International Website at priceofoil.org.