Historic Cold War-Era Peace Boat Sails Again to Demand Nuclear Abolition

A little sailboat with an impressive pedigree pulled into New Haven, Connecticut’s harbor in early June to spread its message calling for a world free of nuclear weapons. The boat named “Golden Rule” first sailed the South Pacific in 1958, with a crew of four Quakers who intended to disrupt U.S. atmospheric nuclear weapons testing in the Marshall Islands. The crew was arrested in Hawaii and prevented from disrupting the nuclear tests, but the incident made international news and contributed to the signing of the Limited Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1963.

Sixty-five years later, that very same boat has been refurbished by Veterans for Peace and is sailing up and down both the East and West coasts and through the U.S. heartland on rivers and lakes in a voyage called the Great Loop. On their journey, a rotating three-member volunteer crew gives talks about the ever-growing risks of nuclear war and call for a nuclear-free world. The “Doomsday Clock” is set closer to midnight now than at any time in its 76-year history.

At a program on the windy shores of Long Island Sound organized by Veterans for Peace and the Greater New Haven Peace Council, atomic Army veteran Hank Bolden of Hartford, Connecticut told an audience he was one of the young soldiers used as guinea pigs to study the impact of nuclear bomb radiation on the human body. He noted that his entire unit undergoing this experiment in 1955, deployed just 2.8 miles from the atomic bomb blast, was Black.

For more information, visit the Veterans For Peace Golden Rule Project webpage at

vfpgoldenruleproject. org.

For the Golden Rule brochure, visit

vfpgoldenruleproject. org/wp-content/uploads/2022/ 02/Brochure-2021-10-Rotary.pdf.