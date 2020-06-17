In Coverage of Police Violence Protests, Media Focus on Race but not Class

Some, but not all corporate media outlets covering the protests informed readers and viewers about the long history of institutional racism in U.S. policing that’s resulted in the deaths of too many unarmed black men and women. But news coverage by and large has consistently avoided examining government policies that produce racial disparities in income and wealth — and lower life expectancy for people of color.
Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Norman Solomon, co-founder of RootsAction.org, who takes a critical look at corporate media’s coverage of police violence protests, and their lack of focus on the issues of class and inequality.
